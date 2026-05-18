Madhya Pradesh High Court finds Bhojshala-Kamal Maula was Saraswati temple
The Madhya Pradesh High Court just ruled that the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar started out as a temple dedicated to goddess Saraswati.
The decision leaned on old texts, architectural clues, and an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey showing evidence of earlier temple structures.
The site is also tied to Raja Bhoj, who made it a hub for Sanskrit learning way back in the day.
Court backs ASI, overturns worship restrictions
The court rejected arguments that the site was originally built as a mosque or Waqf property, saying there wasn't enough proof.
It also backed the ASI survey as fair and scientific.
While the ruling doesn't decide ownership, it does overturn older restrictions: now Hindu worship can happen under ASI and central government management.
This comes after years of debate over whether the spot is a temple or mosque.