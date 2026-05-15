Madhya Pradesh High Court rules Bhojshala Kamal Maula Saraswati temple
Big news from Madhya Pradesh: the High Court has ruled that the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar is officially a Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.
This means Hindus now have exclusive rights to worship there, ending the old arrangement where both communities shared the site.
The court also asked the state government to find a new spot for a mosque.
Muslim groups plan Supreme Court appeal
Hindu petitioners leaned on a detailed Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report that found 97 Hindu idols and inscriptions, suggesting strong temple roots dating back to King Bhoj's era.
On the other hand, Muslim groups argued the site had been used as a mosque for more than 400 years and questioned the ASI's findings.
They are planning to take their fight to the Supreme Court next.