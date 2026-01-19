Madhya Pradesh man accused of desecrating cremation ground
In Datia, Madhya Pradesh, 40-year-old Balli Kushwaha was accused of disturbing a cremation pyre, bathing in the ashes, and stealing bones from the site of 72-year-old Moolchand Kushwaha in mid-January.
The incident came to light when Moolchand's family noticed scattered ashes and missing remains the next morning.
A shawl left behind pointed to Balli, and police later found a bag of bones outside his home, which he admitted taking.
Community backlash and police action
The local community reacted strongly—parading Balli with a slipper garland and forcing him to drink dirty water as part of their social boycott.
The community's panchayat passed a resolution imposing a fine of ₹5,100 on anyone who maintains contact with the accused or his family.
Relatives said Balli's actions may have been driven by years of childlessness and personal struggles; reportedly, he followed advice claiming such rituals could help with fertility.
Police have arrested Balli; authorities say serious action is underway while Balli receives treatment.