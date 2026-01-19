Madhya Pradesh man accused of desecrating cremation ground

Community backlash and police action

The local community reacted strongly—parading Balli with a slipper garland and forcing him to drink dirty water as part of their social boycott.

The community's panchayat passed a resolution imposing a fine of ₹5,100 on anyone who maintains contact with the accused or his family.

Relatives said Balli's actions may have been driven by years of childlessness and personal struggles; reportedly, he followed advice claiming such rituals could help with fertility.

Police have arrested Balli; authorities say serious action is underway while Balli receives treatment.