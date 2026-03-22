Madhya Pradesh man kills pregnant wife over cooking spinach
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, where a man named Sunil allegedly killed his pregnant wife after an argument about cooking spinach.
Things escalated quickly. Sunil reportedly dragged her into a nearby field and attacked her with an ax, killing her.
Police arrested the accused
Police arrested Sunil and sent him to judicial custody on Saturday.
The investigation is ongoing, with authorities gathering evidence to piece together what happened.