Madhya Pradesh rapper Sharma reports death threats after reservation comments
India
Madhya Pradesh rapper Santy Sharma (aka Ganesh Sharma) says he's been receiving death threats since he spoke out about India's reservation system on Instagram.
He made it clear his comments weren't targeted at any group or students: he just wanted to spark a real conversation.
Sharma launches reservation debate campaign
Sharma isn't backing down, saying, "If speaking the truth comes with a price, I'm ready to pay it." He recently launched the Reservation Hatao-August Kranti campaign to encourage open debate about reservation policies.
Known for his independent music and 2025 album Reborn, he's also worked in Bollywood films like Housefull 5.