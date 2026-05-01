Madhya Pradesh reports over 634 big fires amid heat wave
India
A relentless heat wave has set off major forest fires in more than 12 Indian states, with Madhya Pradesh hit hardest: more than 634 big fires reported there alone.
Wildlife habitats are taking a huge hit, and even popular tourist spots haven't been spared.
Fires reach tourist and pilgrimage sites
Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh each faced 465 fire incidents, and Andhra Pradesh saw more than 400.
Fires have reached well-known places like Lansdowne, the Valley of Flowers, and Shimla, even disrupting the Char Dham pilgrimage route.
Parts of central and southern India are now more fire-prone: almost half of India's forests are at risk.
It's a real wake-up call for better fire management and climate action.