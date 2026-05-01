Madhya Pradesh reports over 634 big fires amid heat wave

Fires reach tourist and pilgrimage sites

Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh each faced 465 fire incidents, and Andhra Pradesh saw more than 400.

Fires have reached well-known places like Lansdowne, the Valley of Flowers, and Shimla, even disrupting the Char Dham pilgrimage route.

Parts of central and southern India are now more fire-prone: almost half of India's forests are at risk.

It's a real wake-up call for better fire management and climate action.