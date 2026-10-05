Madhya Pradesh seeks approval for cheetah-tiger coexistence at VDTR

To help cheetahs settle in, VDTR is setting up special enclosures across 439 hectares.

Out of 60 cheetahs in the state, some will be relocated here, though experts like former Wildlife Institute dean YV Jhala admit there may be a few early challenges before they adapt.

Interestingly, history shows that cheetahs, tigers, and leopards have shared this space before without much drama, mostly because they prefer different prey and habitats.

This move is part of Project Cheetah's push to help these speedy cats thrive in more places.