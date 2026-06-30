Madison George gives birth during sister Liz Roberts's Savannah wedding
India
On Liz Roberts's wedding day in Savannah, her sister Madison George ended up welcoming a new family member instead of walking down the aisle as matron of honor.
Madison gave birth to a baby, Elizabeth "Ellie" Bennett George, that evening, just hours after the ceremony started, turning the wedding into an extra-special family celebration.
Ellie named for aunt and father
During the reception, it was revealed through a voice message that Ellie was named after her aunt Liz (Elizabeth), and her middle name Bennett honored their late father.
The news brought tears and smiles all around, with Liz calling it "the honor of my life."
Madison described Liz as her best friend and role model, hoping little Ellie grows up just as strong and humble.