Madras HC confirms life sentence in minor sexual assault case
India
The Madras High Court has confirmed a life sentence for a man found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl, who tragically took her own life.
The court's June 1, 2026 decision relied mainly on the girl's powerful dying declaration, backing an earlier special court ruling.
Court finds statement clear and trustworthy
In her final words, the girl described the assault, threats, and how a video was circulated publicly.
Judges said her statement was clear and trustworthy, even after suffering severe injuries, with the court finding she was conscious and mentally fit when the statement was recorded.
The court emphasized that such declarations carry strong legal weight and found no reason to reduce the sentence given the seriousness of the crime.