Madras HC quashes case against MP over '1 wife' remark
The Madras High Court has thrown out a case against AIADMK MP C. Ve. Shanmugam, who in a speech that the court construed as political criticism said the DMK government might offer "one wife free to each citizen" as part of its freebies.
The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women (TNSCW) had started proceedings after a complaint from the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) by G. Pramila (State president) and A. Radhika (secretary).
Court highlights importance of fair process
The court said Shanmugam's comment was political criticism, not an attack on women, and pointed out that TNSCW didn't follow proper procedures—like skipping a preliminary inquiry and not sharing complaint details with him.
This decision highlights how important it is for authorities to stick to fair process, especially when handling sensitive issues in public life.