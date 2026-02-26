Madras HC quashes case against MP over '1 wife' remark India Feb 26, 2026

The Madras High Court has thrown out a case against AIADMK MP C. Ve. Shanmugam, who in a speech that the court construed as political criticism said the DMK government might offer "one wife free to each citizen" as part of its freebies.

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women (TNSCW) had started proceedings after a complaint from the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) by G. Pramila (State president) and A. Radhika (secretary).