Madras HC says women in live-in relationships should get 'wife' status India Jan 19, 2026

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court just ruled that women in live-in relationships deserve to be treated as "wives" under Gandharva (love) marriage.

Justice S. Srimathy made this call while denying bail to a man accused of having sex with a woman on false promises of marriage, pointing out how couples living together often need more legal protection.