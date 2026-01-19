Madras HC says women in live-in relationships should get 'wife' status
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court just ruled that women in live-in relationships deserve to be treated as "wives" under Gandharva (love) marriage.
Justice S. Srimathy made this call while denying bail to a man accused of having sex with a woman on false promises of marriage, pointing out how couples living together often need more legal protection.
Why did the court make this decision?
The court compared live-ins to Gandharva marriages—one of Hindu law's eight types—to help protect adult women, since they aren't covered by child protection or divorce laws.
Justice Srimathy noted that these relationships can still be a "cultural shock," and mentioned how men sometimes try to ruin women's reputations after breakups.
What new law did the court suggest?
The court relied on Section 69 of BNS, which criminalizes sexual intercourse by deceitful means or where a fraudulent promise to marry is made to obtain sexual intercourse, and directed the police to include that section against the petitioner.
Who is Justice S. Srimathy?
Justice S. Srimathy serves at the Madurai Bench.