Madras HC to review Joseph Vijay and Soundararajan asset declarations
India
The Madras High Court will review the asset declarations of TVK leader C. Joseph Vijay and BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan.
This move follows recent questions raised about Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's own disclosures, with two new petitions now calling for more transparency from these candidates before the elections.
Local voters demand asset verification
Local voters V Vignesh and Goutham Siva filed these petitions, saying it is important to double-check politicians' asset details before people head to the polls on April 23.
Their push is all about making sure everyone plays fair and voters have clear information when choosing their leaders.