Madras High Court allows 16-year-old to end 30-week pregnancy
The Madras High Court has allowed a 16-year-old sexual assault survivor to end her 30-week pregnancy, even though the usual legal limit is 24 weeks.
Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy made it clear that making reproductive choices is part of a person's right to bodily privacy.
The girl's mother filed the petition, highlighting her daughter's trauma and asking for a safe procedure.
Court orders quick medical board review
The court ordered the hospital to quickly set up a medical board and check if the abortion can be done safely without risking the teen's life.
They said not to wait for paperwork; just go ahead with an online order copy if needed.
The court also stressed that safe abortions should not be denied just because there might be side effects, as long as doctors follow proper protocols.