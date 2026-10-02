Madras High Court asks passport office expedite A.G. Perarivalan application
India
The Madras High Court has asked Chennai's passport office to fast-track A.G. Perarivalan's application.
Perarivalan, known for his role in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, made a representation on September 1, 2026, seeking a time-bound decision on his pending passport application through a legal petition.
A.G. Perarivalan's Bar Council membership contested
After spending decades in prison, Perarivalan's death sentence was reduced to life by the Supreme Court in 2014.
He walked free in 2022, finished his law degree, and officially joined the Bar Council this April, even as Congress MP R. Sudha objected.
The Bar Council stood by him, pointing out that Indian law allows former convicts to become lawyers after two years out of jail, with support from the central government too.