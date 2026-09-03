Madras High Court dissolves September 1992 marriage after 16-year separation

The Madras High Court just ended a marriage that was married in September 1992, saying it's not fair to expect a wife to follow her husband everywhere for his job:

"She cannot be expected to conduct herself like the pug in the unforgettable Vodafone ad," said the Division Bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi.

The couple had lived apart for 16 years after the husband moved from Sivagangai to Mumbai for work.