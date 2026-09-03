Madras High Court grants divorce after 16-year marital separation
The Madras High Court has granted divorce to a couple who have lived apart for 16 years after marrying in 1992 and raising four children.
The husband's earlier plea was denied by a family court, but the High Court reversed it, saying the marriage had broken down beyond repair since the wife made no effort to revive the relationship.
Madras HC's pug remark draws criticism
In its judgment, the court compared a wife to a pug in the unforgettable Vodafone ad, a comment that advocate Charu Mathur called out for reinforcing stereotypes and undermining women's equality in marriage.
The husband was ordered to pay ₹7 lakh in alimony.
A Division Bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi delivered the verdict on August 19, stressing that long separation and failed mediation meant there was no chance of reunion.