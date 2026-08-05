Madras High Court reports more contempt cases, says Justice Swaminathan
The Madras High Court is seeing more contempt of court cases lately, a big change from when these were rare and court orders were usually followed.
Justice G.R. Swaminathan reflected on how things used to be, saying compliance was once the norm.
He also gave a shout-out to Justice Battu Devanand for making sure even small delays didn't slide during his recent tenure.
IAS officers accused of ignoring stay
This all came up during a case against IAS officers S.P. Amrith and Krishna Unni, who allegedly ignored an interim stay on the transfer of government Veterinary Assistant Surgeon A. Senthilkumar.
Justice Swaminathan wasn't happy with their slow response or casual attitude, saying he was shocked to note that the officials were so casual.
He reminded government officials that following court orders isn't optional: statutory notice was being considered.