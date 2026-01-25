Madurai: 3 dead, over 15 injured as bus rams stationary vehicle
Early Sunday morning near Melur, a private bus heading from Chennai to Marthandam crashed into a parked bus on the Trichy-Madurai Highway.
The stationary bus had stopped at a tea stall with its driver away.
The collision killed three people—Kanagaranjitham (65), Sudarshan (23), and an unidentified woman—and left over 15 others injured.
What happened next
Locals and emergency teams quickly helped get the injured to hospitals in Melur and Madurai using ambulances and private vehicles.
Police arrived soon after to manage the scene and keep traffic moving.
They've opened a case and are now looking into whether speeding or driver fatigue played a role in this tragic accident.