Madurai-bound bus collides with truck near Perambalur, 2 passengers killed
India
A serious crash happened early Thursday, September 3, 2026, on the Chennai-Tiruchi highway near Perambalur, where a bus heading to Madurai collided with a truck carrying cement slabs.
Sadly, two passengers, P Pon Palthurai, 52, and K Thirunavukarasu, 32, lost their lives, while six others were hurt.
Driver S Saravanan hospitalized, probe ongoing
The injured, including the bus driver S Saravanan, 44, were admitted to Perambalur Government Hospital for treatment.
Police are still figuring out what caused the accident and have started an investigation.