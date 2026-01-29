Magh Mela 2026 pulls record-breaking crowd at Prayagraj

Why does this matter?

This turnout has already smashed previous records and even beat the Chief Minister's predictions. Officials are now hoping to top the legendary numbers from the last Kumbh Mela.

What's cool is that despite the huge crowds, things ran smoothly—District Magistrate Manish Kumar Varma said everyone could take their dip without hassle, and Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal noted people were genuinely happy with the arrangements.

For an event this size, that's pretty impressive!