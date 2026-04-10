Maha Vir Chakra awardee Col. Sonam Wangchuk dies in Leh
India
Col. Sonam Wangchuk, known as the "Lion of Ladakh" for his fearless role in the 1999 Kargil War, died on Friday in Leh after a heart attack.
He was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for leading the Ladakh Scouts to a key victory at Chorbat La.
His recent visit to Leh for family rituals came as his health declined.
Army posts named for Sonam Wangchuk
Wangchuk left graduation midway at Sri Venkateswara College to join the Indian Army and was commissioned in 1987.
He became a local legend during Kargil, with two army posts now named after him, "Sonam 1" and "Sonam 2."
He is survived by his wife, Padma Angmo, a UT cadre civil servant currently posted in Delhi, and son, Riggyal Otvum.
His courage continues to inspire many young Indians today.