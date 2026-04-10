Maha Vir Chakra awardee Col. Sonam Wangchuk dies in Leh

Army posts named for Sonam Wangchuk

Wangchuk left graduation midway at Sri Venkateswara College to join the Indian Army and was commissioned in 1987.

He became a local legend during Kargil, with two army posts now named after him, "Sonam 1" and "Sonam 2."

He is survived by his wife, Padma Angmo, a UT cadre civil servant currently posted in Delhi, and son, Riggyal Otvum.

His courage continues to inspire many young Indians today.