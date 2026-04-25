Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal gives Odisha Chhattisgarh May 2 deadline
Odisha and Chhattisgarh have been given until May 2 to sort out their long-running fight over the Mahanadi River.
The dispute started back in 2016, when Odisha said Chhattisgarh's new barrages were cutting off water needed for farming and power.
Now, the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal has stepped in with a final warning: Find a solution soon or face a decision from above.
Odisha seeks deal, Chhattisgarh defends water
After years of legal back-and-forth, Odisha's government switched gears following recent state elections and is now pushing for an amicable deal.
Chhattisgarh, on the other hand, insists it's just using its fair share of water.
With both sides under pressure and a high-level committee trying to break the deadlock, what happens next could seriously impact crops and energy in both states.