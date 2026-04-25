Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal gives Odisha Chhattisgarh May 2 deadline

Odisha seeks deal, Chhattisgarh defends water

After years of legal back-and-forth, Odisha's government switched gears following recent state elections and is now pushing for an amicable deal.

Chhattisgarh, on the other hand, insists it's just using its fair share of water.

With both sides under pressure and a high-level committee trying to break the deadlock, what happens next could seriously impact crops and energy in both states.