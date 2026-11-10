Maharajganj head constable Vishal Singh attempts suicide alleging firecrackers theft

A head constable in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, Vishal Singh, tried to take his own life after saying he was harassed by his superiors.

In a WhatsApp status, he accused his seniors, including Station House Officer Yogendra Rai, of saying around 40% of the seized firecrackers had been taken away and that some of the remaining stock was handed over to an accused person, Kausman Ali, under pressure from the SHO.