Maharajganj head constable Vishal Singh attempts suicide alleging firecrackers theft
India
A head constable in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, Vishal Singh, tried to take his own life after saying he was harassed by his superiors.
In a WhatsApp status, he accused his seniors, including Station House Officer Yogendra Rai, of saying around 40% of the seized firecrackers had been taken away and that some of the remaining stock was handed over to an accused person, Kausman Ali, under pressure from the SHO.
Vishal Singh names Premsagar Patel
Singh also named Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Premsagar Patel and said he faced humiliation and accusations of stealing the firecrackers.
His WhatsApp status sparked a police inquiry, with officials saying next steps depend on the investigation.
After being hospitalized, Singh's condition is now improving.