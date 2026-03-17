Maharashtra: 103 staff suspended after ChatGPT-assisted mass cheating in exams
Maharashtra's exam board has suspended 103 teachers and staff after uncovering widespread cheating during the February and March 2026 SSC and HSC exams.
Investigations revealed incidents like mass copying, impersonation and mobile-phone use across several districts, and a ChatGPT-assisted cheating case at an examination center in Gadchiroli.
Staff at colleges helped students cheat
Cases ranged from 581 students caught mass copying in Washim (leading to 27 staff suspensions) to supervisors at other colleges helping students cheat.
One school in Gadchiroli even used ChatGPT to generate answers. Staff printed out AI-generated responses for students after leaking question papers.
police have filed FIRs against those involved and authorities said centers found involved may have their approvals revoked or be blacklisted from future exams.