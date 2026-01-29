Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's aide Vidip Jadhav laid to rest after tragic plane crash India Jan 29, 2026

Vidip Dilip Jadhav, who served as the personal security officer to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was given a respectful farewell on Thursday after losing his life in a chartered plane crash at Baramati airport.

The flight was headed to an election rally when it crashed, killing Jadhav and three crew members, including two pilots and a flight attendant.