Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's aide Vidip Jadhav laid to rest after tragic plane crash
Vidip Dilip Jadhav, who served as the personal security officer to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was given a respectful farewell on Thursday after losing his life in a chartered plane crash at Baramati airport.
The flight was headed to an election rally when it crashed, killing Jadhav and three crew members, including two pilots and a flight attendant.
Saying goodbye in his hometown
Jadhav's body was brought back to his village, Taradgaon in Satara district, where family, locals, and police gathered for his midnight funeral.
His young son performed the last rites as police honored him with a gun salute.
The DGCA is now investigating what caused the crash.
More about Jadhav and Pawar's tribute
Jadhav had been with Mumbai Police since 2009 and was known for being dedicated and soft-spoken.
He lived with his wife, two kids, and parents in Thane.
Neighbours remembered him as the 'shadow of the Dy CM.'