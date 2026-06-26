Maharashtra approves draft bill enabling official recognition for women farmers India Jun 26, 2026

Maharashtra just took a big step for women in agriculture by approving the draft Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, 2026.

If passed, women working on farms, including landless laborers and those in allied fields like dairy and fisheries, can finally get official recognition through a "women farmer certificate."

This opens doors to government subsidies, loans, and welfare schemes that were often out of reach before.