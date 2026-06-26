Maharashtra approves draft bill enabling official recognition for women farmers
Maharashtra just took a big step for women in agriculture by approving the draft Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, 2026.
If passed, women working on farms, including landless laborers and those in allied fields like dairy and fisheries, can finally get official recognition through a "women farmer certificate."
This opens doors to government subsidies, loans, and welfare schemes that were often out of reach before.
Certification, digital database, fund, support officers
The draft bill expands who counts as a farmer and sets up an easy certification process through local bodies.
There's also a plan for a digital database to keep things transparent and efficient.
Plus, Maharashtra will create a special fund and appoint support officers to help women farmers access benefits.
The goal is simple: make sure women farmers aren't left out of important programs anymore.