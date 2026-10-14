Maharashtra approves ₹12.68 cr for 44 VIP vehicles amid drought
India
The Maharashtra government just approved spending ₹12.68 crore on 44 new VIP vehicles, including an armored Land Cruiser, at a time when several parts of the state are struggling with drought, crop failures, and water shortages.
This move has drawn a lot of heat from opposition leaders, who say the money should have gone to help farmers and rural communities hit hardest by the crisis.
Officials say purchase is for maintenance
Officials defend the purchase, saying these vehicles are needed for maintenance during official visits and to replace old cars prone to breakdowns.
They also point out that this replacement process began months ago, insisting it's more about maintenance than luxury.