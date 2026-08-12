Maharashtra ATS arrests 3 foreign nationals seizes meth worth ₹9.4cr

The Maharashtra ATS just cracked down on a major drug ring, seizing meth worth ₹9.4 crore and arresting three foreign nationals, an Israeli national and two women.

It started with a raid in Mumbai's Bandra East, where 2,050gm of methamphetamine worth around ₹4 crore was found.

That bust led officers straight to a factory in Greater Noida, revealing an even bigger stash.