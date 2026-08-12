Maharashtra ATS arrests 3 foreign nationals seizes meth worth ₹9.4cr
The Maharashtra ATS just cracked down on a major drug ring, seizing meth worth ₹9.4 crore and arresting three foreign nationals, an Israeli national and two women.
It started with a raid in Mumbai's Bandra East, where 2,050gm of methamphetamine worth around ₹4 crore was found.
That bust led officers straight to a factory in Greater Noida, revealing an even bigger stash.
Greater Noida haul totals 4,738g
In Greater Noida, ATS uncovered another 2,688gm of meth plus drug manufacturing materials, bringing the total haul from both places to 4,738gm.
The suspects are now being questioned as officials dig deeper into how this drug network operates across states.
(Note: The Mizoram seizure was not included, focusing on the Mumbai and Greater Noida story per your sample structure and brevity requirements.)