Maharashtra bans officials' leave ahead of September 25 drought relief
Maharashtra has told key government officials they can't take leave right now, thanks to worsening drought-like conditions in some areas.
The move, ordered by Maharashtra authorities, is all about making sure relief for struggling farmers, the state government said it will issue an order on September 25 to provide immediate relief to farmers.
Nanded District Collector Rahul Kardile issued a circular directing officials in Nanded to prioritize drought-related work and not leave headquarters without permission.
Devendra Fadnavis activates Trigger 1 aid
Officials from agriculture, water resources, and animal husbandry departments have been asked to stay put at their posts and focus on urgent drought tasks like checking crop damage and helping restructure farm loans.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the situation in Washim district "extremely serious" and kicked off "Trigger 1" of the state's relief code.
This means Maharashtra won't wait for central government help: aid is rolling out now, so farmers get support when they need it most.