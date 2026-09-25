Maharashtra bans officials' leave ahead of September 25 drought relief

Maharashtra has told key government officials they can't take leave right now, thanks to worsening drought-like conditions in some areas.

The move, ordered by Maharashtra authorities, is all about making sure relief for struggling farmers, the state government said it will issue an order on September 25 to provide immediate relief to farmers.

Nanded District Collector Rahul Kardile issued a circular directing officials in Nanded to prioritize drought-related work and not leave headquarters without permission.