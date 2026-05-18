Maharashtra board to cut HSC SSC exam lengths, save 18cr India May 18, 2026

Big change coming for students: from 2026-27, Maharashtra's HSC and SSC board exam papers will shrink from 10 to 11 pages down to just three or four pages printed on both sides.

This move is set to save the board about ₹18 crore a year, plus way less paper means it's better for the environment too.