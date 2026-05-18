Maharashtra board to cut HSC SSC exam lengths, save 18cr
India
Big change coming for students: from 2026-27, Maharashtra's HSC and SSC board exam papers will shrink from 10 to 11 pages down to just three or four pages printed on both sides.
This move is set to save the board about ₹18 crore a year, plus way less paper means it's better for the environment too.
Trigun Kulkarni: greener, student-friendly, anti-cheating measures
Board chairperson Trigun Kulkarni says the new format isn't just about saving money, it's also part of their push for a greener future.
Exams are also getting more student-friendly, with clearer marks allocation and easier-to-follow questions.
On top of that, the board plans stricter rules against cheating and tampering with answer sheets to keep things fair.