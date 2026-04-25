Maharashtra child rights commission proposes birth dates on wedding invitations India Apr 25, 2026

Maharashtra's child rights commission has suggested a new rule: wedding invitations should list the birth dates of both the bride and groom.

The goal is to help stop child marriages, taking inspiration from a similar move in Rajasthan.

The commission, led by Sanjay Vishnu Puranik, also called for more awareness campaigns so people know the risks and laws around underage marriage.