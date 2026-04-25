Maharashtra child rights commission proposes birth dates on wedding invitations
Maharashtra's child rights commission has suggested a new rule: wedding invitations should list the birth dates of both the bride and groom.
The goal is to help stop child marriages, taking inspiration from a similar move in Rajasthan.
The commission, led by Sanjay Vishnu Puranik, also called for more awareness campaigns so people know the risks and laws around underage marriage.
Officials probe 85 Solapur minor births
After news broke about minors giving birth in Solapur, officials have launched a probe into 85 cases.
A team from health, police, women and child development, and education departments will conduct a detailed inquiry and share results within about six weeks.
The commission is pushing for stricter enforcement of child protection laws and wants better support (like healthcare and education) for children affected by early marriage.