Maharashtra CM Fadnavis vows swift action on TCS-linked Nashik BPO
India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised swift action after reports surfaced of women at a TCS-linked BPO in Nashik being pressured to change their religion, take part in religious rituals like namaz, and eat beef.
The complaints also mention sexual harassment allegations at the BPO, sparking widespread concern about workplace safety.
Maharashtra government hints probe, TCS condemns
Fadnavis says strict measures are underway and hinted that central agencies might get involved, calling the situation "serious."
TCS has condemned the alleged actions, with its head of TCS making it clear that anyone found guilty won't be protected.
Both the state and company have stressed their commitment to justice and a safe work environment for everyone.