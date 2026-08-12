Maharashtra considers invoking MCOCA against organized milk and paneer adulteration
India
Maharashtra is considering invoking the strict MCOCA law to go after organized groups involved in organized adulteration of milk, paneer, dairy products and other food items.
He made it clear this is not just a minor issue, since tainted products can seriously harm people's health.
Top lawyers to handle prosecutions
Shinde is especially worried about children eating milk and dairy products regularly and about the public health risk.
To make sure cases actually hold up in court, a team of top lawyers will handle these prosecutions.
The FDA is also stepping up checks on things like fake paneer, showing the state really wants to protect what ends up on your plate.