Next Article
Maharashtra cracks down on unlicensed bus services
The Maharashtra government has ordered a crackdown on app-based shuttle services like Uber Shuttle and Cityflo in Mumbai for running without required state permits, leading to their suspension.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik called out RTO officials for not taking strong enough action, pushing instead for raids and strict penalties.
Uber Shuttle's suspension affects thousands of daily commuters
Uber Shuttle's suspension hit thousands of daily commuters traveling from suburbs like Panvel, Kalyan, and Bhayandar to business hubs such as BKC and Worli—especially where AC BEST busses don't reach.
While Cityflo says it's cooperating with authorities, the crackdown signals that Mumbai is getting serious about regulating tech-driven transport options to keep things legal and safe for everyone.