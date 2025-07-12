Maharashtra cracks down on unlicensed bus services

Uber Shuttle's suspension affects thousands of daily commuters

Uber Shuttle's suspension hit thousands of daily commuters traveling from suburbs like Panvel, Kalyan, and Bhayandar to business hubs such as BKC and Worli—especially where AC BEST busses don't reach.

While Cityflo says it's cooperating with authorities, the crackdown signals that Mumbai is getting serious about regulating tech-driven transport options to keep things legal and safe for everyone.