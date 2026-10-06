Maharashtra cuts 10% as Karnataka seeks ₹7,142.64 cr
Several states in India, especially Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat, are dealing with a serious water crunch after weak monsoon rains.
Maharashtra is rolling out a 10% water cut from October 16 to cope with drought-like conditions.
Karnataka has declared 177 areas as drought-hit and is asking the central government for ₹7,142.64 crore in relief.
States conserve water amid El Nino
Maharashtra is focusing on saving drinking water by keeping an emergency buffer in dams, fixing leaks, and telling industries to recycle more water.
In Gujarat, even though the Sardar Sarovar Dam is full, most other dams are running low due to patchy rainfall.
The main contributing factor? El Nino: it's a contributing factor, shaken up India's usual rain patterns this year, making smart water management more important than ever as we head into the Rabi crop season.