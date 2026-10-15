Maharashtra Cyber and Delhi Police save Delhi woman after 27L
Quick teamwork between Maharashtra Cyber and Delhi Police just saved a woman in New Delhi after she had already transferred ₹27 lakh to a cyber scam.
She was traced as a possible second victim linked to an investigation into a separate ₹3 crore digital arrest fraud, but real-time alerts helped police step in before it was too late.
Maharashtra Cyber spotted 14L transfer
The investigation actually started with another elderly victim in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, who lost nearly ₹3 crore.
While tracking the money trail, Maharashtra Cyber spotted a suspicious ₹14 lakh transfer that led them straight to the New Delhi woman.
On October 13, they shared details with Delhi Police, who acted fast and secured her remaining funds.
Maharashtra Cyber warns about impersonation scams
Maharashtra Cyber is reminding everyone to be careful about scams where people pretend to be government officials.
If you spot anything fishy online, report it right away at the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930).
This case really shows how quick action and teamwork across states can make all the difference against cybercrime.