Maharashtra doctors' strike tomorrow against homeopaths prescribing allopathy

Emergency services will remain open

The strike will pause most routine and elective services at both private and government hospitals—though emergency care stays open.

Doctors' groups like the Indian Medical Association warn that letting homeopaths prescribe modern medicine could risk patient safety, especially in rural areas where options are limited.

They fear misdiagnosis or drug reactions from practitioners without full allopathic training.

If the policy isn't rolled back soon, national-level protests could follow, raising bigger questions about who gets to practice what kind of medicine in India.