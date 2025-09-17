AI video shows baby world leaders celebrating Modi's birthday

Baby Xi, Yogi, Rahul also feature

Meloni's baby avatar hands Modi a "Melody" toffee, Trump gives a gift of tariffs, and Putin offers a toy S-400 missile system.

The clip also features baby Xi Jinping, Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee, and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Social media users are loving it—one called it the "cutest," and another said, "I saw it like 10 times already."

The video's creative twist has drawn widespread appreciation online.