AI video shows baby world leaders celebrating Modi's birthday
An AI-generated video called "Modi Ji Birthday Bash" is making waves online by showing world leaders as adorable babies celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.
Baby versions of Vladimir Putin, Giorgia Meloni, and Donald Trump show up with playful gifts, while the caption sets a fun tone: "baby leaders from across the world... have gathered for one grand, giggly celebration."
Baby Xi, Yogi, Rahul also feature
Meloni's baby avatar hands Modi a "Melody" toffee, Trump gives a gift of tariffs, and Putin offers a toy S-400 missile system.
The clip also features baby Xi Jinping, Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee, and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
Social media users are loving it—one called it the "cutest," and another said, "I saw it like 10 times already."
The video's creative twist has drawn widespread appreciation online.