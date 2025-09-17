Next Article
Odisha: Traffic cop killed over wedding expenses, buried in forest
India
A police constable from Bhubaneswar, Deepak Rout, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Subhamitra Sahu.
Both were police constables, but only Subhamitra was a traffic cop. They got married in July 2024, but things reportedly turned sour over wedding expenses.
After his arrest, Rout confessed to burying Subhamitra's body in Keonjhar forest.
Financial disputes were major source of tension
According to police, financial disputes after their low-key court marriage were a major source of tension.
Rout confessed to strangling Subhamitra and burying her body; investigators also found that she had a ₹1 crore insurance policy—which might have been a motive.
Now, the probe is looking into the suspicious death of Rout's first wife, who also had similar insurance coverage.