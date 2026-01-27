Maharashtra excise officer passes away during Republic Day parade
India
Mohan Jadhav, a 56-year-old sub-inspector with Maharashtra's State Excise Department, collapsed from a heart attack while on duty during Republic Day proceedings in Umarga town.
Despite his colleagues' quick response and being rushed to hospital, he was later pronounced dead at hospital.
Remembering Mohan Jadhav
Jadhav, who lived in Solapur and worked at the Talmode check post, was known among colleagues as disciplined and hardworking.
His passing has left his team and local police deeply saddened, with many remembering him for his dedication to duty.
His last rites were held in Solapur.