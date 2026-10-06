Maharashtra fast tracks jobs as drought raises child marriage fears
Maharashtra is facing a tough drought that's drying up water, damaging crops, and pushing people to leave their villages for work.
To help, the government is fast-tracking job programs so folks can earn closer to home.
Officials are also worried this crisis could lead to more child marriages as families struggle.
Maharashtra Anganwadi outreach amid crop damage
Special outreach programs are rolling out for women and migrant families: think Anganwadi centers making sure there's enough food and water.
The drought has hit farming regions like Vidarbha especially hard, with cotton crops severely damaged in cotton-producing districts in Vidarbha and paddy crops severely damaged in places like Bhandara.
Farmers are anxious about falling crop prices too.
The state hopes these new efforts will ease both economic stress and social challenges during this rough patch.