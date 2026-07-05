Maharashtra FDA bans 3 skin-lightening creams over mercury and lead

Goree Beauty Cream 752x legal mercury

Goree Beauty Cream reportedly had mercury levels 752 times above the legal limit; 18 women in Nagpur reportedly suffered kidney damage after using it.

Mercury might give quick whitening results, but it comes with big health risks.

The creams have also been the subject of advisories abroad (such as New Zealand and the Philippines) for similar reasons.

Plus, they break labeling rules by leaving out key information such as manufacturer details and expiration dates, so buyers are left in the dark about what they're actually using.