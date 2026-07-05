Maharashtra FDA bans 3 skin-lightening creams over mercury and lead
Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration has banned three popular skin-lightening creams (Goree Beauty Cream, Face Fresh Gold, and Golden Star Beauty Cream) after tests found dangerously high levels of mercury and lead.
These creams can seriously harm your kidneys, skin, and nervous system.
Even with the ban in place, they're surprisingly still being sold on sites such as Meesho.
Goree Beauty Cream 752x legal mercury
Goree Beauty Cream reportedly had mercury levels 752 times above the legal limit; 18 women in Nagpur reportedly suffered kidney damage after using it.
Mercury might give quick whitening results, but it comes with big health risks.
The creams have also been the subject of advisories abroad (such as New Zealand and the Philippines) for similar reasons.
Plus, they break labeling rules by leaving out key information such as manufacturer details and expiration dates, so buyers are left in the dark about what they're actually using.