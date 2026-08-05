Maharashtra FDA ends 2-month drive seizing ₹55.72cr unsafe food

Maharashtra's FDA wrapped up a drive from May 25 to July 31, seizing or destroying 28.66 lakh kg of unsafe food worth ₹55.72 crore from 3,137 hotels, restaurants, eateries and other food establishments, including milk establishments, milk products establishments, and other food products, across the state.

Between May 25 and July 31, they suspended licenses for 165 places and handed out 764 improvement notices to push for better safety.