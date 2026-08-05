Maharashtra FDA ends 2-month drive seizing ₹55.72cr unsafe food
Maharashtra's FDA wrapped up a drive from May 25 to July 31, seizing or destroying 28.66 lakh kg of unsafe food worth ₹55.72 crore from 3,137 hotels, restaurants, eateries and other food establishments, including milk establishments, milk products establishments, and other food products, across the state.
Between May 25 and July 31, they suspended licenses for 165 places and handed out 764 improvement notices to push for better safety.
Tukaram Mundhe confirms interim relief
The crackdown didn't stop at food: officers detected gutka and pan masala worth ₹15.11 crore at 658 outlets, filed 519 FIRs, made 701 arrests, sealed 407 establishments, and seized 78 vehicles.
Milk facilities were also checked: 218 notices issued, 33 licenses suspended.
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said many places got cleaner during the drive; he added that interim relief had been granted in eligible cases after verification of compliance, allowing them to resume operations.