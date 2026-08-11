Maharashtra FDA orders closure of Pravin Goyal's unlicensed Pune shop

FDA officers seized 4,172kg of products worth ₹8.14 lakh for suspected adulteration and improper labeling.

Some items like turmeric powder and soybean chunks are now being tested in the lab.

If they turn out to be unsafe, penalties or even jail time could follow under food safety laws.

The FDA stressed that this inspection is part of its "Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra" campaign, not related to any criminal case involving the family.