Maharashtra FDA orders closure of Pravin Goyal's unlicensed Pune shop
Maharashtra's FDA has issued a notice ordering the closure of M/s BG Goyal & Company, a spice and dry fruits shop in Pune's Market Yard, after finding it was running without a valid license.
The owner is Pravin Goyal, father of Siya Goyal, who is facing murder charges, but officials say the action is only about food safety rules.
FDA seizes 4,172kg products worth ₹8.14L
FDA officers seized 4,172kg of products worth ₹8.14 lakh for suspected adulteration and improper labeling.
Some items like turmeric powder and soybean chunks are now being tested in the lab.
If they turn out to be unsafe, penalties or even jail time could follow under food safety laws.
The FDA stressed that this inspection is part of its "Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra" campaign, not related to any criminal case involving the family.