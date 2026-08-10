Maharashtra FDA plans milk traceability via National Digital Livestock Mission
Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has planned a digital traceability system to fight milk adulteration.
Soon, all milk collection centers will have to upload their data in real time, using a centralized portal linked to the National Digital Livestock Mission, which keeps tabs on dairy animals and how much milk they're supposed to give.
FDA data matching to detect adulteration
By matching data from collection centers with official livestock records, the FDA hopes to spot any shady practices and help the FDA monitor and match data at the back end to catch adulteration.
The project is still in early stages, but it's part of bigger efforts (like increased testing capacity, a ban on fake paneer for a year, and tighter rules near schools) to make sure the milk you drink stays safe.