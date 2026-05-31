Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹73L misbranded medicines, ₹51L from Divya Pharmacy

Tukaram Mundhe orders Ayurvedic shop raids

Newly appointed FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe ordered raids across seven regions including Mumbai and Pune, focusing on Ayurvedic shops selling products like Giloy Ghan Vati and Neurogrit Gold capsules.

He's pushing for stricter action against misleading ads and says a mobile app and helpline are coming soon so people can easily report shady medicines.

Mundhe also reminded everyone: don't fall for flashy claims or self-medicate (your health comes first).