Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹73L misbranded medicines, ₹51L from Divya Pharmacy
The Maharashtra FDA just carried out a statewide crackdown on May 29, seizing over ₹73 lakh worth of misbranded medicines.
The main target? Products making big promises (like "guaranteed cures" and "miraculous results") without proper proof.
Most of the seized stock, about ₹51 lakh, came from Divya Pharmacy, which is linked to Patanjali.
Tukaram Mundhe orders Ayurvedic shop raids
Newly appointed FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe ordered raids across seven regions including Mumbai and Pune, focusing on Ayurvedic shops selling products like Giloy Ghan Vati and Neurogrit Gold capsules.
He's pushing for stricter action against misleading ads and says a mobile app and helpline are coming soon so people can easily report shady medicines.
Mundhe also reminded everyone: don't fall for flashy claims or self-medicate (your health comes first).