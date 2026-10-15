Maharashtra FDA suspends 17 Mumbai licenses and registrations over hygiene
The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the licenses and registrations of 17 food establishments across Mumbai, including three Domino's outlets in Parel, Marol in Andheri East, and Link Road in Borivli West, after finding some pretty serious hygiene problems.
This crackdown comes during the festive season, with the agency aiming to keep things safe for everyone eating out.
Inspections find pest infestations, unsafe practices
During inspections, officials discovered live cockroach infestations and food packets chewed on by mice at places like Hotel Theresa (Dharavi) and a Domino's in Borivli.
There were chewed food packets lying around, no pest control at all, reused burnt oil, and dirty fridges that had not been calibrated.
The FDA also spotted cooked food being stored with raw non-vegetarian stock, definitely not okay for health or safety.
The agency says it conducted surprise inspections and follow-up checks.