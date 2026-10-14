Maharashtra FDA suspends licenses of 19 eateries including 3 Domino's
India
Maharashtra's FDA just suspended the licenses or registrations of 19 food places (yep, that includes three Domino's outlets in Mumbai) after finding unsafe and mislabeled food during inspections.
Maharashtra FDA seizes 24,406kg food
FDA teams seized 24,406kg of dodgy food worth ₹50.19 lakh from these spots, plus two oil repacking units.
Four places were fined for things like poor pest control and sloppy storage.
They also confiscated banned items in other areas and registered four FIRs and arrested four people.
The message is clear: if you're serving unsafe food, the FDA isn't letting it slide.