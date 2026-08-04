Maharashtra FDA uncovers alleged fake milk operation with caustic soda

The Maharashtra FDA just uncovered an alleged fake milk operation where hazardous stuff like caustic soda and even shampoo were mixed in to create cheap, milk-like drinks.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe explained on a podcast that these "parallel production lines" could make cow or buffalo-style milk for way less than the real thing: ₹15 to ₹30 per liter versus ₹40 to ₹50 for genuine cow's milk.