Maharashtra FDA uncovers alleged fake milk operation with caustic soda
The Maharashtra FDA just uncovered an alleged fake milk operation where hazardous stuff like caustic soda and even shampoo were mixed in to create cheap, milk-like drinks.
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe explained on a podcast that these "parallel production lines" could make cow or buffalo-style milk for way less than the real thing: ₹15 to ₹30 per liter versus ₹40 to ₹50 for genuine cow's milk.
Maharashtra FDA seizes 49.57cr products
Since May, the FDA has carried out 1,131 inspections and seized food products worth ₹49.57 crore, including nearly 1.6 lakh liters of allegedly adulterated milk.
Mundhe says better tracking (like digital livestock tags and improved records at collection centers) can help catch fakes faster and keep our supply chain safer.
Tukaram Mundhe said the practice was "absolutely illegal and absolutely pathetic."