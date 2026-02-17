Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in GT Express, all passengers safe
A fire broke out in the guard coach of the New Delhi-Chennai GT Express while it was passing through Maharashtra's Wardha district on Tuesday morning.
Thanks to quick action, all passengers made it out unharmed.
Here are the details
As soon as smoke was spotted, the train stopped right away. Railway staff immediately detached the affected coach. The fire brigade was called.
Central Railway spokesperson Sanjay Muley said all passengers in the train and the coach concerned were safe, and that the train will resume its journey in some time without the affected coach.
Investigators looking into cause of fire
The burnt coach took a hit, but thankfully no lives were lost. Investigators are now looking into what caused the fire.
This whole episode is a reminder of how prompt teamwork can keep even scary situations from turning tragic.